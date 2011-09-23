Learn from Brazil, billionaire Batista tells U.S.

* Brazil-style content rules could spur U.S. growth
* Batista says executives not aligned with shareholders
* Brazil economy growing as U.S., Europe face slowdown
By Brian Ellsworth and Matt Daily
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Brazil's richest man has a
message for a America -- follow our lead.
The United States should require more of the goods that
Americans consume to be produced domestically to spur job
growth as Brazil has done, billionaire industrial magnate Eike
Batista told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
Brazil's so-called "local content" regulations are helping
to expand the country's shipbuilding and oil services sectors,
Batista said. He said firms such as retailing giant Wal-Mart
Stores Inc (WMT.N) should require Chinese suppliers to produce
part of the products in the United States.
"I think you'd do great, you'd move factories back to
America," Batista said at Reuters headquarters. "If I was
American, I'd be angry with Wal-Mart because what, 68, 70
percent of the products come from China?"
Batista said if products such as brooms that Wal-mart
outsources to China were largely made in America, the highest
costs for consumers would be offset by the wider benefits of
creating local jobs.
He said America has stretched the limits of its economic
model by focusing on short-term profit at the expense of
broader societal needs and failing to align interests of
company shareholders with that of management.
As Europe grapples with a debt crisis and the United States
faces a possible slide into recession, Brazil's booming
commodities industries and strong domestic market are expected
to drive economic growth of around 3.5 percent this year.
Brazil "could live in splendid isolation," Batista said.
Batista, ranked No. 8 among the world's richest people
by Forbes, is controlling shareholder of EBX, whose companies
operate in energy, mining and shipbuilding.
Local content rules may not create globally competitive
industries immediately and costs may be high in the short-term.
But that is offset by long-term benefits to growth, Batista
said.
"You employ a lot of people -- it's taxes, it's job
creation and job preservation," he added.
The United States has also lost economic ground to
countries such as Brazil or Germany because its best and
brightest have been flocking into jobs in finance, rather than
engineering or research and development, Batista said.
Many American companies have suffered from weak leadership
that seeks to copy what others have done rather than taking
risks and responding to changes. Corporate executives are often
focused on making their bonuses rather than innovating.
"There is a disconnect in America, I feel, with the lack
of alignment of interests," he said, adding that automaker GM's
board of directors allowed the company to get off course.
"Jesus, the guys were running the thing into the ground for
10 years. Did nobody see that?"
