Bats chiefs take top spots after Chi-X takeover

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 14 Bats Europe former top
management have claimed all but two of the top jobs in the newly
formed Bats Chi-X Europe, created by Bats Global Markets'
takeover of rival exchange Chi-X completed two weeks ago.
Mark Hemsley, the former chief executive of Bats Europe, has
the top job at Bats Chi-X Europe and Paul O'Donnell remains his
number two, having formerly served as the chief operating
officer at Bats Europe.
Michael Beaver has been appointed the chief financial
officer at Bats Chi-X Europe from the same role at Bats Europe,
the newly merged firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
Jerry Avenell and Graham Dick, who were in sales at Chi-X
Europe, are the two executives from that firm to have senior
roles in the new entity, where they are respectively co-head of
sales and head of index and derivatives products.
Hemsley said of the new management: "These individuals have
been an instrumental part of both organisations' success in
Europe and I believe this is the ideal team to take us forward."
Bats also said on Wednesday it will complete its technology
migration, which it will outline before the end of this year, in
the second quarter of 2012.
Chi-X Europe Chief Executive Alasdair Haynes and its head of
finance Kevin O'Keefe have left the organisation, a source close
to the firm said. The company declined to comment on the
departures.
Former head of regulation Denzil Jenkins joined the London
Stock Exchange in September.
Bats Europe's owner Bats Global Markets, which has bought
Chi-X partly to boost its European franchise ahead of an initial
public offering, completed the $300 million takeover on November
30.
Chi-X and Bats, which together have about a quarter of
European share trading on their systems, are among the most
successful of a new breed of trading venues that has emerged in
the past four years.
These platforms have challenged the region's top exchanges,
including the London Stock Exchange, NYSE Euronext
and Deutsche Boerse, with faster and cheaper
trading services.
Europe's top share trading banks have welcomed the merger
because they see the formation of a strong, commercially viable
rival to the exchanges, which should ensure fees are kept to a
minimum.
The merger of Chi-X Europe, the top pan-European market
with 20.1 percent, and Bats Europe, which has 4.8 percent, would
create the largest share-trading venue in Europe, narrowly
beating the LSE, Thomson Reuters data shows.