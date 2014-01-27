CORRECTED-SEC approves BATS' rule filing for Direct Edge merger

(Corrects to say the SEC has approved BATS' rule change to
merge with Direct Edge, not the merger itself)
NEW YORK Jan 24 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has approved exchange operator BATS Global
Markets Inc's rule change filing to merge with Direct Edge
Holdings LLC, according to a notice on the regulator's website
posted on Friday and dated Jan. 23.
The combination of the exchanges will create the No. 2 U.S.
equities exchange, ahead of Nasdaq OMX Group by volume
and just behind IntercontinentalExchange Group's NYSE
Euronext unit.
(Reporting by John McCrank)