2013年 8月 24日

BATS in merger talks with Direct Edge-WSJ

Aug 23 Stock exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc is in advanced talks to merge with rival Direct Edge, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report said the deal, which could be announced within days, would create the second-biggest U.S. stock market operator behind the NYSE Euronext in terms of shares traded. ()

