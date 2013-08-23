UPDATE 1-BATS in merger talks with Direct Edge - WSJ

Aug 23 BATS Global Markets, the third-largest
U.S. stock exchange, is in advanced talks to merge with smaller
rival Direct Edge Holdings LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The report said the deal, which could be announced within
days, would create the second-biggest U.S. stock market operator
behind the NYSE Euronext in terms of shares traded. ()
News about the potential deal comes a day after a technical
glitch crippled the Nasdaq stock market to a three-hour halt,
the latest prominent disruption to the operations of U.S.
markets.
The deal would unite two exchanges built by trading firms
and banks to challenge the dominance of the New York Stock
Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market using technology geared
toward rapid trading, the Journal said.
Direct Edge, the No. 4 U.S. stock exchange, was looking for
buyers last year and had been in talks with TMX Group Inc, the
operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The BATS-Direct Edge combination, which would be subject to
approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission, would create
an exchange operator with about 20.6 percent of the overall
market, according to market data from BATS cited in the Journal
report.
A BATS spokeswoman said the company does not comment on
rumors. There was no immediate response from Direct Edge on the
report.