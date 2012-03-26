BATS sticks with Europe tech plan after IPO debacle

* Exchange set to switch Chi-X to BATS IT next month
* Software bug caused Friday trading to be suspended
* BATS took rare step of withdrawing its own IPO
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, March 26 BATS Global Markets is sticking
with a plan to move its Chi-X platform, Europe's largest share
trading venue, to its own technology, after a software bug
forced the exchange operator to take the embarrassing step of
pulling its own listing last week.
The pledge to press ahead with its technology plan comes
days after the glitch which caused mayhem in U.S. stock markets
and called into question BATS's challenge to incumbent stock
exchanges, as well as the stability of high-speed trading.
The bug caused BATS shares to plunge from their $16 offering
price and briefly trade for less than a penny on Friday, forcing
the exchange to suspend trading of its own and other company
shares, including Apple Inc.
The erroneous trades were later voided and late on Friday
BATS said it would cancel its initial public offering and return
money to investors who had bought its shares.
Still, BATS Europe, wholly owned by BATS Global Markets,
said it would switch Chi-X Europe, which is the venue for about
one fifth of all share trading in the region, to its technology
platform next month, on schedule.
"We plan to move ahead with the Chi-X Europe migration to
BATS technology on April 30 as scheduled and yesterday completed
the first dress rehearsal with no issues," a spokeswoman for
BATS Chi-X Europe said on Sunday.
BATS Europe wants to move Chi-X Europe, which it bought
three months ago for about $300 million, to its own, in-house
developed platform to make Chi-X faster and cut its cost of
technology maintenance.
The spokeswoman stressed Friday's software bug was found in
technology related to changes it had made to enable its IPO in
the United States, and trading in Europe was not impacted.
REPUTATIONAL DAMAGE
Trading analysts said on Sunday the Chi-X technology
migration was unlikely to be affected by the software glitch as
neither Chi-X nor BATS Europe support IPOs.
"I suspect this problem was linked to the fact that they had
to introduce a whole load of new code for the IPO, an area in
which they are relatively inexperienced," said Niki Beattie,
chief executive of consultancy The Market Structure Partners.
BATS technology has performed well in Europe and BATS Europe
has had fewer major technology glitches than some of the
region's largest exchanges, Beattie added.
But Simmy Grewal, senior analyst at research house Aite
Group, said the reputation of the BATS platform had suffered a
huge blow.
"Events on Friday will have massive implications going
forward, as BATS looks to move into listings and futures trading
in Europe," she said.
She also questioned where the pulled IPO left BATS
investors, which include Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley
and Credit Suisse Group.
"Banks are desperate for cash at the moment and they must
now all be wondering when they get to cash-in on BATS."
Founded in 2005, and headed by 45-year-old Joe Ratterman,
BATS has captured about 11 percent of U.S. equity market volume
and is now the third-largest platform in that market, after the
NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq OMX.
BATS Europe has about 4 percent of European share trading
but the firm's Europe franchise was given a boost late last year
when it acquired Chi-X Europe, which has about 19 percent of
regional share activity, Thomson Reuters data shows.