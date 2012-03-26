RPT-WRAPUP 1-BATS leaders disagree on new IPO for exchange

By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, March 25 Disagreement emerged on
Sunday over the re-listing of an electronic stock exchange that
suffered a high-profile crash last week, a breakdown that forced
it to unwind its initial public offering of shares.
Dave Cummings, the outspoken founder and a board member of
BATS Global Markets Inc, called in an open letter for
the company to "develop a credible IPO plan" and "go public in
the second quarter, if possible.
"This might seem tough, but I believe it is the only way to
move past the issue," Cummings wrote.
But the firm's chief executive, Joe Ratterman, said in an
interview that there were no plans to try for another IPO in the
foreseeable future, declining to elaborate but noting that the
company was still in a quiet period because of its recent share
listing.
A long letter from Ratterman was released on Sunday, trying
to explain and apologize for the software failure, but it
avoided the IPO question.
"We had a technical blip," Ratterman told Reuters. "It's
completely regrettable and very painful. And it's our job to go
back and bring back that confidence to get over this - it's
absolutely recoverable."
Divergent views on when the IPO could be relaunched were
part of the swirl of events that followed the highly unusual
trading crash and withdrawal of the IPO Friday.
BATS, based in Lenexa, Kansas, operates a computer-driven
exchange that trades stocks listed on other major exchanges such
as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. Since its launch in
2005, it has grown to capture about 11 percent of U.S. stock
trading volume and a smaller amount of options trading.
On Friday, in a closely watched event, BATS listed its own
shares on its exchange. Soon after trading began, the stock
plummeted from the $16 IPO price to less than a penny, a problem
the company later attributed to a software bug.
The glitch also briefly halted trading of Apple Inc
shares on BATS' exchange. The erroneous trades were later
voided, and the company late Friday said it would cancel the
IPO, returning money to investors who had bought IPO shares.
On Sunday, securities lawyers said the decision to scuttle
the IPO appeared likely to reduce the risk of the company being
sued, by limiting the number of shareholders.
"My guess is that whoever was involved in calling the shots
thought there would be a whole lot more litigation avoided,"
said Lawrence Hamermesh, a professor at Widener University
School of Law.
Among those who lost out in Friday's episode was the
preexisting group of BATS shareholders. They were to split a
cash dividend of $100 million "upon the successful completion of
the company's IPO," according to regulatory filings.
That group is mostly comprised of close associates of BATS,
including company officers, directors, employees and former
employees- "a tightly knit group," Hamermesh said. Shareholders
contacted on Sunday declined to comment.
Even if they wanted to file a lawsuit, the shareholders
"would (be) unlikely (to) have any contractual rights" because
companies typically include sweeping conditional language when
they declare such a dividend, said James Cox, a professor at
Duke Law School.
HIGH SPEED TRADING
The failed listing also could intensify regulatory scrutiny
of alternative exchanges, including BATS, and their use in
high-speed trading by hedge funds and others. BATS has not been
accused of any wrongdoing.
Some in the burgeoning electronic trading community fear
Friday's debacle is likely to revive concerns that not enough
has been done to limit the rise of high-frequency trading (HFT)
made possible by BATS and other all-electronic venues.
Criticism of computerized trading, which peaked after the
"flash crash" of May 2010, appeared to be fading following
efforts by the Securities and Exchange Commission halt trading
when stock prices move too quickly.
"This should embolden the anti-HFT legislative crowd, as
they will now say that not only are some participants dangerous,
but now they call into question the execution venues," said
Bijon Mehta, managing partner of Financial Technology Holdings.
The BATS failure also comes as equities trading as a whole
is suffering a downturn in the United States. Volumes in 2011
fell about 20 percent from the previous year and commissions are
in a decade-long decline. Three small equities trading firms
closed their doors early this year, and equities trading
departments have been among the hardest hit areas of Wall Street
at larger firms.
No one has been punished for the bug, and nor is punishment
likely because the crash was not deliberate, Ratterman said. He
added that the board, which met on Friday, will weigh in on what
to do about bonuses.
Cummings and Ratterman defended electronic trading as highly
reliable. "This was a freak one-time event," Cummings
wrote. "The BATS matching engine has literally matched BILLIONS
of orders without problems. However, the code to open an IPO is
new."
Ratterman said BATS exchanges have logged "99.9 percent
uptime" and that the circumstances of its own listing drew
greater than normal attention.
"On Friday we were under the brightest spotlight imaginable,
opening our own stock on our own exchange for the first time
ever," he wrote. "It doesn't get much more public than that."