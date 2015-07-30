BATS takes step to crack down promptly on market manipulation

| NEW YORK, July 30
NEW YORK, July 30 Exchange operator BATS Global
Markets plans to put a rule in place that would allow it to
crack down more promptly on manipulative trading behavior on its
exchanges.
BATS said on Thursday its "Client Suspension Rule," which
requires approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, would allow the company to halt manipulative conduct
within weeks of detection, rather than the years it takes under
the current regulatory process.
Once trading manipulation comes to light, the new rule would
allow BATS to contact the broker dealer facilitating the trades,
and insist that it fires the client identified as the source of
the manipulation. The current regulatory process and
investigations would then continue.
The rule would be especially helpful to prevent traders
operating overseas via broker dealers from manipulating the U.S.
markets, BATS said.
"It immediately eliminates the harm to U.S. markets," BATS
Chief Executive Officer Chris Concannon said in an interview.
BATS had discussed the rule with other exchanges and
regulators and they were supportive of it, he said.
The No. 2 U.S. exchange operator said the new rule was aimed
at practices known as "spoofing" and "layering," which involves
a trader placing large orders and then modifying or canceling
the orders as the price of the security moves so that the orders
never become actual trades. After creating the false impression
of massive interest, the trader can then buy or sell the
security at more advantageous prices.
In April, the U.S. Justice Department said it had criminally
charged a day trader in London with fraud and manipulation
relating to alleged spoofing and layering in 2010 on CME Group
Inc's exchange that may have contributed to the May 2010
"flash crash."
Concannon said the new rule had been in the works prior to
the London day trader being charged.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)