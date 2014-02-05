BATS names Isaacson CIO, Harkins head of U.S. markets

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 5 BATS Global Markets, which
closed it merger with Direct Edge at the end of last week to
form the No. 2 U.S. stock market, on Wednesday named Chris
Isaacson as chief information officer and named Bryan Harkins as
head of U.S. markets.
Isaacson has been chief operating officer at BATS, and
Harkins was COO at Direct Edge. Both will also be executive vice
presidents, with Isaacson leading the effort to move Direct Edge
onto BATS' technology platform, and Harkins in charge of setting
market strategy, pricing, product development and sales in the
U.S. markets.
BATS will not have a chief operating officer going forward.
Bill O'Brien, the new president who was chief executive of
Direct Edge, will effectively fill that role, Joe Ratterman,
BATS' chief executive officer, said in an interview.
The combined company has 160 employees from BATS and 135
from Direct Edge. Ratterman said there will be staff reductions,
but the extent was not yet clear.
BATS, which leapt ahead of Nasdaq OMX Group in U.S.
equities market share with the merger and sits just behind
IntercontinentalExchange Group's NYSE unit, said Mark
Hemsley will remain chief executive of BATS Chi-X Europe.
Jeromee Johnson will remain in charge of developing the
company's options market. BATS is considering opening a second
options market at some point in 2015, Reuters reported on
Monday.
Brian Schell remains chief financial officer, Tami
Schademann remains chief regulatory officer, and Eric Swanson
remains general counsel.
Ratterman said he would personally be spending much of his
time focusing on BATS' equity and debt investors, as well as
regulators in Washington, D.C.