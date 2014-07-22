BATS Global Markets says President William O'Brien leaves firm

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
NEW YORK, July 22 Exchange operator Bats Global Markets said on Tuesday its president, William O'Brien, has left the company.
Chief Executive Joe Ratterman has reassumed the additional role of president, the company said, without giving a reason for the changes. (Reporting by John McCrank, Editing by Franklin Paul)
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: