版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 23日 星期三 00:18 BJT

BATS Global Markets says President William O'Brien leaves firm

NEW YORK, July 22 Exchange operator Bats Global Markets said on Tuesday its president, William O'Brien, has left the company.

Chief Executive Joe Ratterman has reassumed the additional role of president, the company said, without giving a reason for the changes. (Reporting by John McCrank, Editing by Franklin Paul)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐