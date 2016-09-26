UPDATE 3-CBOE to buy BATS for $3.2 bln in latest exchange deal

(Adds details from analysts' call, quote from CEO)
By John McCrank, Sudarshan Varadhan and Sriraj Kalluvila
Sept 26 CBOE Holdings Inc said on
Monday it would buy Bats Global Markets Inc for $3.2
billion, a deal that would open new sources of revenue for the
U.S. options exchange operator in multiple asset classes and
geographies.
The deal values Bats, which went public just over five
months ago at $22.88, at about $32.50 per share. Bats shares
closed down 4.6 percent on Monday at $30.35 following a 19.9
percent rise on Friday on news of a potential deal. CBOE ended
down 5.3 percent at $66.59 on Monday.
The announcement was the latest in a string of mergers and
takeovers, including several that failed, as exchanges globally
try to boost generally low margins by moving more trading
business onto single platforms.
CBOE, which owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange, plans
to scrap the technology upgrade it has underway and switch to
Bats' trading technology. That would give its customers access
CBOE's options and futures contracts, as well as the U.S. and
European cash equities and global foreign exchange businesses it
would acquire.
Combining the companies would help CBOE expand its index
business, which includes an exclusive licensing deal on the S&P
500 index options contract through 2032, along with the popular
VIX volatility index.
"We plan to bring together CBOE's indexing capabilities and
Bats' product issuer relationships to generate new index
services opportunities," CBOE Chief Executive Officer Edward
Tilly, said on a call with analysts.
Tilly, who would lead the combined company, said CBOE would
look to create new derivatives products in Europe, where Bats
owns the largest pan-European stock market, and in foreign
exchange, through Bats' HotSpot FX trading platform.
Bats also owns two options exchanges, which would help CBOE
compete against Nasdaq Inc. The CBOE rival bought U.S.
options exchange operator International Securities Exchange for
$1.1 billion from Deutsche Boerse AG earlier this
year.
Bats CEO Chris Concannon, a former Nasdaq executive, would
become president and chief operating officer if the deal is
approved by regulators. Analysts said they do not expect any
antitrust concerns.
Bats itself merged with Direct Edge in 2014 to become the
No. 2 U.S. stock exchange operator.
The combined company would be based in Chicago, with offices
in Kansas City, New York and London, according to a press
release. The deal is expected to close by mid-2017 and add to
CBOE's earnings per share within the first year, it added.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Broadhaven Capital Partners LLC were
financial advisers to CBOE. Sidley Austin LLP was CBOE's legal
counsel.
Barclays Capital and UBS advised Bats, while Davis Polk &
Wardwell LLP was its legal counsel.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru, and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Alan Crosby)