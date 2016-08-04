Bats Global quarterly profit falls 12.3 pct

Aug 4 Exchange operator Bats Global Markets Inc reported a 12.3 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a pretax debt refinancing charge.

Net income fell to $17.9 million, or 19 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30 from $20.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)