UPDATE 1-BATS Global prices IPO at low end of range

March 22 U.S. exchange operator BATS Global
Markets Inc priced its initial public offering at $16 a
share, the low end of its indicated range, an underwriter told
Reuters.
BATS had expected to price the initial public offering of
6.3 million Class A common shares between $16 and $18 a piece.
All the shares being offered are from the selling
shareholders and the company will not receive any proceeds from
the sale of its Class A shares, BATS said in a regulatory filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BATS, headed by 45-year-old Joe Ratterman, was formed in
2005 by major banks and trading firms looking to break the
stranglehold that the NYSE and Nasdaq had on
U.S. stock trading.
BATS has been buying smaller rivals to build and diversify
its operations to compete with its larger. It secured British
regulatory backing for its $300 million purchase of rival Chi-X
Europe in November, which created the region's top share-trading
venue.
For 2011, BATS had an 11.3 percent share of the U.S. equity
market and a 3.1 percent share of the U.S. equity options
market, according to a regulatory filing.
In May last year, the Lenexa, Kansas-based exchange operator
filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise
up to $100 million through a public offering.
Shares of the company are expected to begin trading on
Friday on its own exchange, BATS Exchange Inc, under the symbol
"BATS."
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch are among the
underwriters. Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are acting as
representatives for the underwriters in the offering.