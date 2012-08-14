BATS to announce retail price improvement program

NEW YORK Aug 14 BATS Global Markets, the No. 3 U.S. stock exchange, said on Tuesday it plans to offer discounts of a tenth-of-a-cent on retail orders, similar to a controversial pilot program at the New York Stock Exchange approved by regulators last month.

The BATS program sets retail investors apart from funds, brokers, and other professionals, who will still pay publicly displayed prices for securities.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in early July granted Big Board operator NYSE Euronext a limited exemption from a rule that bans the sub-penny pricing of stocks on national securities exchanges.

The proposed one-year pilot program is subject to approval by the SEC.