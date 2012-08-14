BATS to announce retail price improvement program

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Aug 14 BATS Global Markets, the No. 3 U.S. stock exchange, said on Tuesday it plans to offer discounts of a tenth-of-a-cent on retail orders, similar to a controversial pilot program at the New York Stock Exchange approved by regulators last month.
The BATS program sets retail investors apart from funds, brokers, and other professionals, who will still pay publicly displayed prices for securities.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in early July granted Big Board operator NYSE Euronext a limited exemption from a rule that bans the sub-penny pricing of stocks on national securities exchanges.
The proposed one-year pilot program is subject to approval by the SEC.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.