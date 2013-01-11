BATS glitch is latest to highlight the complexity of the markets

* U.S. SEC investigating BATS pricing issue
* BATS CEO says more problems could surface
* Exchange looking at compensating clients
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Jan 10 The complexity of modern
markets means there are bound to be more events such as the
systems error that led to hundreds of thousands of trades being
executed improperly on BATS Global Markets over the past four
years, the head of the No. 3 U.S. equities exchange said on
Thursday.
A coding problem led to over 440,000 transactions being
executed at prices that were not the best available, in
violation of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules.
The SEC's enforcement and trading and markets divisions are
investigating the issue, said a person with knowledge of the
matter. The person, who was not authorized to speak with the
media, added that BATS' self-reporting of the problem would
likely work in the exchange's favor.
It is possible that other such problems could be found as
the exchange proactively seeks them out, Joe Ratterman, chief
executive of BATS, said in an interview.
"There is going to be, between real-time dynamic systems,
extreme edge case scenarios where things don't happen as you
would expect," he said.
The trades in question made up 0.003 percent of the around
12.1 billion trades on BATS options and equities markets over
the past four years and were executed within the expected range
of outcomes of both the exchange and its customers, making the
problem very difficult to discover, he added.
On Friday, in a routine self-audit of BATS' data, an
operations person found an execution that looked improper and,
after further research, noticed a pattern. The error has been
occurring since BATS became an exchange in 2008 and cost BATS'
customers a total of $420,361.
THE LATEST TECHNOLOGICAL FOUL-UP
"This is merely the latest in a series of technological
foul-ups and demands regulatory attention, and a game plan to
deal with getting a better handle on assessing technology and
how markets are functioning," former SEC Chairman Harvey Pitt
told Reuters.
High profile glitches in the past year include the attempted
market debut of Lenexa, Kansas-based BATS in March, when a
software error caused the company to take the extremely rare
step of withdrawing its initial public offering of shares.
Technology errors also led to the botched Facebook Inc
IPO on Nasdaq OMX in May and the trading error
that nearly sank Knight Capital Markets in August.
The SEC routinely reviews such matters with the exchanges,
said spokesman John Nester.
In 2011, the agency sanctioned No. 4 U.S. equities exchange
Direct Edge for weak internal controls that led to millions of
dollars in trading losses and a systems outage. Last year, NYSE
Euronext paid $5 million to settle charges it gave
certain customers "an improper head start" on trading
information due to software issues and compliance failures.
In an interview on Wednesday with Reuters, outgoing SEC
enforcement director Robert Khuzami said there is still much
unfinished business for the enforcement division in the area of
market structure.
"The new area that obviously is of concern has to do with
platform trading and market abuse issues around high-frequency
trading, algorithmic trading, market structure participants," he
said. "We need more and better transparency into what is going
on so we can determine to extent to which there are abuses that
are occurring."
CYNICAL VIEW
As the complexity of automated trading systems has
increased, it has become very difficult to effectively debug
their code, said Larry Harris, professor of finance and business
economics at the Marshall School of Business, University of
Southern California.
The vast number of exchange order types, together with a
long list of complicated regulatory rules, makes it is nearly
impossible to test for all possible scenarios, he said.
"Dependence on computers is no defense for failures of
business systems," he added.
Ratterman, a founding employee of BATS, who has led the
company since June 2007, said that taking a "cynical view" of
the soundness of the markets is not a bad thing, as it holds the
market players to account.
"Because it is a real-time, dynamic system, we will continue
to go in with the attitude that it is our job to find stuff, not
that it is our job to prove that nothing is broken," he said.
Ratterman said BATS is working with is customers on the
issue of compensation and will discuss it with the SEC. In all,
119 firms were impacted, although 74 of them would have a claim
of less than $100 over the four years, he said.
BATS' U.S. equity market share on Thursday was 12.42
percent, up from its month-to-date average of 11.87 percent.