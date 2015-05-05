BATS files plan with SEC to boost volume in thinly traded stocks

May 5 BATS Global Markets said on Tuesday it
filed a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) seeking to no longer offer trading in thinly
traded stocks.
The company said the program would apply to issues with
average daily trading volume of less than 2,500 shares,
encompassing about 700 U.S.-listed securities.
BATS said the proposal, if implemented, would keep trading
in the designated stocks on either the Nasdaq Stock Market or
the New York Stock Exchange.
The securities industry has bandied about ideas for
increasing volume in thinly traded stocks for years, leading
last year to a proposed "tick-size" pilot program that the SEC
will soon decide on whether to implement, and in what form.
