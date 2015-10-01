BATS says to pay ETF issuers to list products on its exchange

NEW YORK Oct 1 BATS Global Market Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would pay exchange-traded product issuers to list their products on its exchange as it attempts to become the No. 1 U.S. listing venue for the popular securities.

The exchange operator told Reuters in March that it aimed to become the largest listing venue for ETPs such as exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded notes, within three to five years.

To help get there, BATS said on Thursday it would give ETP issuers an annual payment for each of their products that trade more than 1 million shares per day, on average, across exchanges.

The yearly payments will range from $3,000 for ETPs that trade between 1 million and 3 million shares per day, up to $400,000 for products that average more than 35 million shares per day.

ETP issuers can pay between $5,000 and $55,000 a year to be listed on other U.S. exchanges.

ETFs and other ETPs can trade an any exchange, regardless of where they are listed. BATS said it is already the top ETF trading venue, matching 45 percent of all ETF trades in August.

But the Lenexa, Kansas-based company, located near Kansas City, still has a long way to go to catch its rivals in listings. There were 1,411 U.S.-domiciled ETFs at the end of 2014, according to the Investment Company Institute.

BATS' website showed 33 ETPs listed on its exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE unit lists more than 1,000 ETFs, with the balance held by Nasdaq Inc.

BATS, the No. 2 U.S. exchange by volume, has been listing ETFs since January 2012.

The company attempted to enter the corporate listings business in March 2012 by taking its own stock public on its own exchange, but a technical glitch caused the company to withdraw the offering and the plan was shelved indefinitely.

BATS also runs an options exchange, a foreign exchange trading platform and the biggest pan-European stock exchange. (Reporting by John McCrank, editing by G Crosse)