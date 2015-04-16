BATS to file for second U.S. options exchange

| NEW YORK, April 16
NEW YORK, April 16 Exchange operator BATS Global
Markets said on Thursday it plans to open a second options
bourse in November as it tries to capture a larger share of the
U.S. options market.
BATS Global Markets said it will file an application on
Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to
launch a new exchange called EDGX Options, an addition to its
existing BATS Options platform.
Unlike BATS Options, which operates in a price-time priority
market where quotes and orders are prioritized according to
price and time, the new exchange will work on a pro-rata
allocation model, where orders are prioritized according to
price.
With the new exchange, BATS Global would compete with
exchanges that offer the more traditional pro-rata model,
including ones run by CBOE Holdings Inc and
International Securities Exchange Holdings.
BATS Options handled about 9.4 percent of equity and index
options contracts in March, up from 4.1 percent a year ago. For
March, the exchange had the fourth biggest market share among
the twelve U.S. options exchanges, according to data from OCC,
formerly the Options Clearing Corp.
There are currently a dozen active U.S. options exchanges.
International Securities Exchange Holdings, the New York-based
unit of Deutsche Boerse AG in September filed for
another exchange, ISE Mercury, which is yet to open.
Some traders have complained there is little to
differentiate the various options exchanges, adding that the
large number of exchanges just adds to the complexity of the
market.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)