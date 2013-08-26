版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 26日 星期一 21:15 BJT

Exchange operators BATS and Direct Edge to merge

Aug 26 BATS Global Markets Inc and Direct Edge Holdings said on Monday they would merge in a deal that would create the second-largest U.S. stock exchange.

Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2014, subject to regulatory approvals, were not announced.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐