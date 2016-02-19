Bats Global Markets gets okay to speed manipulation crackdowns

NEW YORK Feb 19 Bats Global Markets, the No. 2 U.S. exchange operator, has received regulatory approval to crack down more promptly on manipulative trading behavior on its stock exchanges, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

If Bats detects manipulative trading patterns, the new rule allows it to contact the broker of the trader or firm in question and demand it suspend the offender's access to the exchange, according to the filing dated Feb. 18.

The current regulatory process and investigations would then continue.

The new rule allows the exchange to halt manipulative conduct within weeks of detection, rather than the years it can take under the current regulatory process. It would be especially helpful to prevent traders operating overseas via broker dealers from manipulating the U.S. markets, BATS has said.

Bats said that exchanges, self-regulatory organizations responsible for policing their own markets, can identify disruptive quoting and trading activity in real-time. But current procedures call for lengthy investigation and enforcement processes, during which time the manipulative trading behavior can continue.

Bats now has the authority to initiate an expedited suspension proceeding to stop bad behavior that continues after the exchange has given sufficient notice and opportunity for the trader or firm to respond.

Bats operates four U.S. exchanges that trade stocks and exchange-traded products and combine for a little over 20 percent of market volume, putting it just behind Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange and ahead of Nasdaq Inc. It also operates two U.S. options exchanges, a foreign exchange trading platform, and the largest pan-European stock exchange. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)