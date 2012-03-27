UPDATE 2-BATS strips Ratterman of chairman role

By John McCrank and Abhiram Nandakumar
March 27 BATS Global Markets Inc stripped Chief
Executive Joe Ratterman of the chairman's role on Tuesday, days
after the No. 3 U.S. exchange operator's botched initial public
offering.
The board, however, said it unanimously supported Ratterman
as president and CEO of the company and cited better corporate
governance as the reason for splitting the CEO and chairman
roles.
Ratterman, a founding employee of BATS, has led the company
since June 2007. He will hold the chairman's position until a
successor is found.
"You can't ignore the timing of it," said James Angel, a
professor at Georgetown University who specializes in the
structure and regulation of financial markets. "It is basically
a very strong signal that mistakes of this nature can't be
tolerated."
The decision comes after a series of glitches hit the market
debut of BATS on its own exchange on Friday, causing the company
to take the extremely rare step of withdrawing its initial
public offering of shares.
The aborted listing also threw into question BATS' growth
plans, including its bid to compete with NYSE Euronext
and Nasdaq in the listings business and expand in
Brazil and Canada.
Over the weekend, disagreement emerged between Ratterman and
Dave Cummings, the outspoken founder and director of BATS, over
the future plans for the exchange.
Cummings called for the company to "develop a credible IPO
plan" and "go public in the second quarter, if possible." But
Ratterman said there were no plans to try for another IPO in the
foreseeable future.
BATS' board met on Tuesday in an emergency meeting to deal
with the fallout of Friday's debacle.
While it is still too early to gauge the full impact of the
failed IPO on BATS' business, the company's trading business
remained on a sound footing.
The exchange was back up on Monday with volume in stock and
equity-option trades virtually unchanged from levels before
Friday's hiccup.
BATS' main business, the source of about 90 percent of its
revenue, is trading U.S. securities listed on major exchanges.
"I don't think we'll see much fallout," said Larry Tabb,
founder of research and advisory firm Tabb Group. "There might
be one or two less programmers, but I think they'll do that
pretty quietly."