版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 30日 星期六 01:48 BJT

BATS looking for Brazil clearing partners

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 U.S. exchange BATS is on the lookout for partners in Brazil on clearing, custody and registration of financial assets to begin operating in that country, a senior company official said on Friday.

The exchange has not decided when it will start operations in the country, Ken Conklin, BATS' senior vice president for business development, told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐