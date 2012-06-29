BATS looking for Brazil clearing partners

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 U.S. exchange BATS is on the lookout for partners in Brazil on clearing, custody and registration of financial assets to begin operating in that country, a senior company official said on Friday.
The exchange has not decided when it will start operations in the country, Ken Conklin, BATS' senior vice president for business development, told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions