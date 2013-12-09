版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 10日 星期二 01:44 BJT

North American car battery sales rise in Oct

NEW YORK, Dec 9 Shipments of new and replacement
automotive batteries in North America rose in October on
continued growth in vehicle sales, according to data the Battery
Council International released Monday.
    Lead is the main ingredient in automobile batteries.
    The trend will likely continue in the next set of data after
major automakers reported their best U.S. sales in six and a
half years in November. 
    Shipments of replacement batteries are expected to pick up
during the Northern Hemisphere winter, particularly after a cold
snap swept across the U.S. Midwest and East Coast in the past
week.
    Auto batteries often fail in extreme cold or heat during the
winter and summer months.
    
    The following table shows North American shipments of
replacement and original equipment automotive batteries in
October in comparison with September and the year-ago month:    

 Battery type  Oct 2013    Sept 2013  Percent  Oct 2012   Percent
                                      Change              Change
 Replacement          9.2        9.1      1.2       10.1     -8.9
 batteries                                                
 Original             1.8        1.6     11.0        1.6     13.1
 Equipment                                                
 Total               11.0       10.7      2.8       11.7     -6.0
                                                                 
                  Jan-Oct    Jan-Oct  Percent                    
                     2013       2012  Change              
 Replacement         88.1       89.0    -0.96                    
 batteries                                                
 Original            16.1       14.9      7.7                    
 Equipment                                                
 Total              104.2      103.9      0.3

