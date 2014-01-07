Battery Ventures lands Netflix executive Cockcroft

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 7 Battery Ventures has lured
away Adrian Cockcroft, the engineer who remade Netflix's
streaming-entertainment service, to become the
venture-capital firm's first technology fellow.
Cockcroft will help Battery advise and evaluate companies
and formulate investment theses, said Mike Dauber, a principal
at Battery, in a blog post on Tuesday. While Cockcroft will play
a role in sourcing deals, he won't be a partner.
In his own blog post, Cockcroft said he would counsel large
enterprise companies who want to work more in the cloud-- using
remote computers that work over the Internet rather than
proprietary centralized computers. In Netflix's case, Cockcroft
moved its streaming entertainment to Amazon's cloud platform.
Hiring entrepreneurs-in-residence is a common practice in
Silicon Valley, where venture capital firms see it as a way to
foster the next big start-up. But Cockcroft's role as technology
fellow is different because while EIRs typically stay for 6-12
months, Cockcroft will stay with Battery long term, Dauber
wrote.
Bringing Cockcroft into the fold underscores Battery's
commitment to enterprise computing. Its prior investments
include Akamai, an Internet delivery network, and
Omniture, the online marketing and web analytics business
acquired by Adobe.
Last year, Battery raised $900 million to invest, including
its $650 million Battery X fund.