Bauer announces name change; plan to list on NYSE

TORONTO, June 9 Sports equipment maker Bauer
Performance Sports Ltd said on Monday it plans to list
its shares on the New York Stock Exchange and change its name to
Performance Sports Group Ltd, as part of a move to reflect its
recent strategic acquisitions and expanded focus.
Earlier this year, Bauer announced it was buying the Easton
baseball and softball business for $330 million in cash. The
deal that closed in April transformed Bauer, which has long been
known primarily as a leading maker of ice hockey equipment.
In conjunction with the plan to list on the NYSE, Bauer also
said it plans to raise about $110 million via an equity offering
in Canada and the United States. Bauer plans to use proceeds
from the deal to pay down debt and repay part of the term loan
facility taken on to fund the acquisition of the Easton assets.
Founded in Kitchener, Ontario, Bauer developed the first
skate with a blade attached to the boot, an innovation credited
with changing the game of hockey.
The company, which dates back to the 1920s, was owned for
about a decade by U.S. sporting goods company Nike Inc
before being sold to private equity firm Kohlberg & Co in 2008.
It was taken public via an initial public offering in 2011.
"With the No. 1 brands in ice hockey, roller hockey,
baseball and softball, as well as a growing lacrosse business,
the new name Performance Sports Group better defines our market
leadership in high performance sports equipment," said Bauer's
President Kevin Davis, in a statement.
In keeping with this name change, the company's stock symbol
will change to IPO-PSG.TO on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and
trading on the NYSE will begin on June 20, under the symbol
IPO-PSG.N.
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners
for the equity offering. The number of shares being issued and
the price of each are yet be determined.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha. Editing by Andre Grenon)