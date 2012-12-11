Warburg seeks more than $10 bln in Bausch & Lomb sale-source

BRIEF-Bombardier, Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
NEW YORK Dec 11 Warburg Pincus LLC has mandated Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore a sale of eye care company Bausch & Lomb Inc, hoping to fetch more than $10 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The private equity firm has asked Goldman to approach potential buyers for Bausch & Lomb Inc, including major healthcare companies, but could also turn to an initial public offering as an alternative, the source said on condition of anonymity because discussions are confidential.
"Bausch & Lomb is regularly contacted by companies with strategic interest in our company, and we continue to aspire to a return to the public markets in the future," said Bausch & Lomb spokesman Adam Grossberg. "However, our focus remains on building the best global eye-health company, and therefore won't comment further".
Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Bloomberg News reported on Goldman Sachs' appointment to sell Bausch & Lomb earlier on Tuesday.
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.