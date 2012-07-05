Bausch & Lomb could go public this year: WSJ

BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
July 5 Bausch & Lomb could go public as early as the end of this year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company's thinking.
The eye-care company's Chief Executive Brent Saunders told Reuters last October that he was setting sights on an IPO for the company "in the next couple of years."
Bausch & Lomb and its private equity owner Warburg Pincus declined to comment.
Previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the Rochester, New York-based company was acquired for $4.5 billion by Warburg Pincus in late 2007 after falling out of Wall Street's favor because of product recalls, big charges and restatements of earnings.
Bausch & Lomb agreed to buy Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc in March for about $500 million in cash to broaden its portfolio of eye health products.
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its sales.