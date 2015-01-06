版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 6日 星期二 15:18 BJT

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic announces initiation of phase 1 clinical trial for ebola vaccine regimen of MVA-BN Filo and Janssen's AdVac technology

Jan 6 Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Bavarian Nordic announces initiation of phase 1 clinical trial for the ebola vaccine regimen of MVA-BN Filo and Janssen's AdVac technology

* First human trial of MVA-BN Filo/AdVac preventative ebola vaccine regimen initiated in UK

* Additional trials soon to be initiated in United States and Africa

* Under the existing supply contract with Janssen, Bavarian Nordic has now produced 400,000 doses of its MVA-BN Filo component that form part of the prime boost vaccination regimen

* First 400,000 doses will become available for use in large-scale clinical trials by April 2015

* Expects 2 million doses from manufacturing under existing supply contract with Janssen, where it had previously expected 1 million doses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐