BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic announces initiation of phase 1 clinical trial for ebola vaccine regimen of MVA-BN Filo and Janssen's AdVac technology

BRIEF-Adaptimmune announces initiation of study to evaluate SPEAR T-cell therapy
* Adaptimmune announces initiation of study to evaluate SPEAR T-cell therapy targeting AFP in liver cancer
Jan 6 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Bavarian Nordic announces initiation of phase 1 clinical trial for the ebola vaccine regimen of MVA-BN Filo and Janssen's AdVac technology
* First human trial of MVA-BN Filo/AdVac preventative ebola vaccine regimen initiated in UK
* Additional trials soon to be initiated in United States and Africa
* Under the existing supply contract with Janssen, Bavarian Nordic has now produced 400,000 doses of its MVA-BN Filo component that form part of the prime boost vaccination regimen
* First 400,000 doses will become available for use in large-scale clinical trials by April 2015
* Expects 2 million doses from manufacturing under existing supply contract with Janssen, where it had previously expected 1 million doses
* Pacific Insight Electronics Corp qtrly revenues C$31.8 million versus C$34.9 million
* Protalix Biotherapeutics reports 2017 first quarter results and provides corporate update