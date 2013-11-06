版本:
Austria's BAWAG PSK cutting 900 jobs-report

VIENNA Nov 6 BAWAG PSK, the Austrian bank majority-owned by Cerberus Capital Management , is in the process of cutting 900 jobs in an efficiency drive, Vienna paper Der Standard reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

It said 200 jobs had gone this year in a project called Bolero and 700 more were slated to go in the first quarter of 2014.

BAWAG PSK, which employs around 3,950 staff, had no immediate comment on the report.

BAWAG's net profit fell 3 percent in the first half to 94 million euros.
