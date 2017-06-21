UPDATE 1-BAWAG advances IPO preparations, Morgan Stanley helps - sources

(Adds more bank mandates imminent)
By Arno Schuetze and Michael Shields
FRANKFURT/ZURICH, June 21 BAWAG PSK
is moving ahead with preparations for an initial public share
offer that could value the Austrian bank at up to 5 billion
euros ($5.6 billion) and has picked a lead organiser, people
close to the matter said.
Its majority owner, private equity investment group Cerberus
, has recruited Morgan Stanley to help with
global coordination of the share sale, which could launch as
early as autumn, the sources said.
However, no official mandates are out yet and more banks
will be added in coming weeks, the sources said, adding Goldman
Sachs and Citi also stand a good chance of being
part of the bank line-up.
Rothschild is seen as having an edge over Lazard and
Evercore to take the role of a so-called independent IPO
adviser, which will help with the selection of bookrunners, they
added.
BAWAG and the investment banks declined to comment.
Cerberus held talks with investment banks in New York in
late April to hear their proposals for an exit, they said.
Cerberus acquired BAWAG with other investors for 3.2 billion
euros in 2007. It now owns 52 percent while GoldenTree Asset
Management has a 40 percent stake.
The investors could opt to sell a stake of 20-30 percent in
a potential IPO, which could value the bank at 4 to 5 billion
euros.
Although no final decision on the location has been taken,
the company is expected to have Vienna as its primary listing
location with a secondary listing in either Frankfurt or London.
At 4.5 billion euros, BAWAG would be valued at roughly 1.5
times its book value - in line with the valuation of Nordic
banks but at a premium to most banks in continental Europe.
BAWAG does not comment on its owners' potential plans.
Cerberus and GoldenTree declined to comment.
Shares in European banks on average trade just below book
value, according to Thomson Reuters data. Among Austrian
lenders, Erste Group trades at 1.03 times and
Raiffeisen Bank International at 0.7 times book value.
Unlike Austrian peers with large operations in central and
eastern Europe, BAWAG focuses on western markets.
BAWAG's 2017 targets include a return on equity (ROE) above
15 percent and making more than 500 million euros in profit
before tax. In 2016 its ROE was 15.9 percent.
European banks on average had an ROE of 3.3 percent in the
last quarter of 2016, according to the European Banking
Authority.
"The sentiment in the market is very positive but (the
decision) wasn't because of catching the market at the right
time," a person close to the matter said. "The bank has been
preparing for a strategic action for some time. It had (an exit)
process two years ago, but was probably too early in the game."
BAWAG has margins ranging in the top 5 percent among
ECB-regulated banks, so investors have increasingly come to see
its performance as credible, the person added.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Harro ten
Wolde and Adrian Croft)