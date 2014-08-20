版本:
BAWAG PSK nearly doubles Q2 net profit

VIENNA Aug 20 Austrian lender BAWAG PSK accelerated profit growth in the second quarter and more strong results ahead as it boosts revenue and keeps a tight hold on costs.

BAWAG, owned by U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management , is one of six Austrian banks to come under direct supervision of the European Central Bank in November. It has dismissed as speculation talk that Cerberus could soon exit.

Its second-quarter net profit nearly doubled to 95.1 million euros ($127 million), BAWAG said on Wednesday, bringing first-half net profit to 175 million euros, up 87 percent despite tough market conditions. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
