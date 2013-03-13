BAWAG PSK boosts capital position, names new chairman

VIENNA, March 13 Austrian lender BAWAG P.S.K.
boosted its capital position via a fundraising that
gave U.S. asset manager GoldenTree a stake of nearly 40 percent
in the bank, it said on Wednesday.
It also announced that Franklin Hobbs, chairman of auto
sector financier Ally Financial, had become chairman of
BAWAG this week. GoldenTree delegated Frederik Haddad to an
expanded BAWAG supervisory board.
Majority owner Cerberus Capital Management gets to
name six of the 12 supervisory board members.
A 200-million-euro ($260 million) capital increase at the
end of 2012 helped increase the bank's core equity tier 1 ratio
under Basel 2.5 standards to 11 percent at the end of 2012 from
7.8 percent the year before.
Its strengthened balance sheet allowed BAWAG to repay cheap
long-term funding from the European Central Bank, will let it
repay 50 million euros in Austrian state aid by the end of June,
and better equip it for tough market conditions, it said.
While the economic environment should gradually improve in
the years ahead, conditions in the financial services sector
will remain difficult in 2013, it said.
"The banking industry will remain very competitive,
especially in Austria, and banks will continue to face an
unfavourable market environment characterised by low interest
margins, decreasing volumes and regulatory constraints," it
added.
BAWAG's net profit fell 12 percent last year to 107 million
euros as 43 million in restructuring expenses ate into improved
operating income.