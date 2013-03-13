UPDATE 1-Austrian bank BAWAG PSK to start repaying state aid

* Plans to repay 50 mln euros by mid-year

* Repaid 2 bln euros in cheap ECB funding

* Franklin Hobbs named as new chairman

* Restructuring charges weigh on 2012 net profit

* Writes down stake in Hungary's MKB to zero

VIENNA, March 13 BAWAG PSK aims to repay 50 million euros ($65 million) in state aid by the middle of the year, it said, becoming the first Austrian bank to start returning capital the government provided as the financial crisis raged.

The bank, which is majority-owned by private equity firm Cerberus Capital, is awaiting regulatory approval to repay part of the 550 million euros it received, Chief Executive Byron Haynes told reporters on Wednesday.

Paying down this aid, which currently carries a 9.3 percent interest rate and will become more expensive next year, takes preference over paying dividends, Haynes said.

With its balance sheet beefed up by a 200 million euro share issue that gave U.S. asset manager GoldenTree a stake of nearly 40 percent, BAWAG has also repaid 2 billion euros in cheap long-term funding from the European Central Bank, officials said.

BAWAG's net profit fell 12 percent last year to 107 million euros as 43 million euros of restructuring expenses ate into improved operating income.

The bank wrote down its less than 2 percent stake in Hungarian bank MKB by about 25 million euros to leave the book value at zero, Haynes said, because BAWAG did not intend to put any more money into BayernLB unit MKB and would focus instead on Austria.

It announced that Franklin Hobbs, chairman of auto sector financier Ally Financial, had become chairman of BAWAG this week. GoldenTree appointed Frederick Haddad to an expanded BAWAG supervisory board.

Main shareholder Cerberus Capital names six of the 12 supervisory board members.

Last year's capital increase helped to boost the bank's core Tier 1 equity ratio under Basel 2.5 standards to 11 percent at the end of 2012, from 7.8 percent a year earlier.

The bank said that its strengthened finances will make it better equipped for continuing tough market conditions in 2013.

"The banking industry will remain very competitive, especially in Austria, and banks will continue to face an unfavourable market environment characterised by low interest margins, decreasing volumes and regulatory constraints," it said.

CEO Haynes added that BAWAG has no interest in any assets being sold by Austrian lenders Hypo Alpe Adria or Volksbanken AG.