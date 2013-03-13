UPDATE 1-Austrian bank BAWAG PSK to start repaying state aid

* Plans to repay 50 mln euros by mid-year
VIENNA, March 13 BAWAG PSK aims to
repay 50 million euros ($65 million) in state aid by the middle
of the year, it said, becoming the first Austrian bank to start
returning capital the government provided as the financial
crisis raged.
The bank, which is majority-owned by private equity firm
Cerberus Capital, is awaiting regulatory approval to
repay part of the 550 million euros it received, Chief Executive
Byron Haynes told reporters on Wednesday.
Paying down this aid, which currently carries a 9.3 percent
interest rate and will become more expensive next year, takes
preference over paying dividends, Haynes said.
With its balance sheet beefed up by a 200 million euro share
issue that gave U.S. asset manager GoldenTree a stake of nearly
40 percent, BAWAG has also repaid 2 billion euros in cheap
long-term funding from the European Central Bank, officials
said.
BAWAG's net profit fell 12 percent last year to 107 million
euros as 43 million euros of restructuring expenses ate into
improved operating income.
The bank wrote down its less than 2 percent stake in
Hungarian bank MKB by about 25 million euros to leave the book
value at zero, Haynes said, because BAWAG did not intend to put
any more money into BayernLB unit MKB and would focus
instead on Austria.
It announced that Franklin Hobbs, chairman of auto sector
financier Ally Financial, had become chairman of BAWAG
this week. GoldenTree appointed Frederick Haddad to an expanded
BAWAG supervisory board.
Main shareholder Cerberus Capital names six of the 12
supervisory board members.
Last year's capital increase helped to boost the bank's core
Tier 1 equity ratio under Basel 2.5 standards to 11 percent at
the end of 2012, from 7.8 percent a year earlier.
The bank said that its strengthened finances will make it
better equipped for continuing tough market conditions in 2013.
"The banking industry will remain very competitive,
especially in Austria, and banks will continue to face an
unfavourable market environment characterised by low interest
margins, decreasing volumes and regulatory constraints," it
said.
CEO Haynes added that BAWAG has no interest in any assets
being sold by Austrian lenders Hypo Alpe Adria or
Volksbanken AG.