Austrian bank BAWAG PSK's Q3 net profit rises 7 pct

VIENNA Nov 10 Austrian bank BAWAG PSK's third-quarter net profit rose 7 percent as net interest income remained roughly unchanged but risk costs fell sharply, the lender said on Tuesday.
The bank, which is majority owned by U.S. firms Cerberus Capital Management and GoldenTree Asset Management, said net profit in the three months to the end of September rose to 94.3 million euros ($101.32 million) from 88.5 million in the same period last year.
It also said it was on track to beat all its targets for 2015. ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
Two China real estate consultancies halt monthly home price data
BEIJING, Jan 20 At least two major Chinese private providers of home price data have stopped publishing the figures, at a time when economists are split whether the red-hot property market will remain a driver of the economy in 2017.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains