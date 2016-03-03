UPDATE 1-BAWAG's full-year net profit exceeds its guidance

(Adds CEO comment, details)
VIENNA, March 3 U.S.-owned Austrian bank BAWAG
PSK reported full-year net profit on Thursday that
exceeded its guidance as risk costs fell and net interest income
was roughly flat in the fourth quarter.
Net profit in the last three months of 2015 rose to 98.6
million euros ($107.07 million) from 69.6 million in the same
period a year earlier. That brought the full-year figure to 418
million euros, above its guidance of 400 million euros.
The company, which is majority owned by U.S. firms Cerberus
Capital Management and GoldenTree Asset Management,
held fruitless talks with Italy's UniCredit on buying
the retail arm of its unit Bank Austria and has said it is
eyeing other acquisition targets.
"The European banking landscape is undergoing significant
transformation," BAWAG Chief Executive Byron Haynes said in a
statement, citing sluggish economic growth, low interest rates
and higher regulatory costs.
"We see significant opportunities during this
transformational period and are ready to play a larger role in
addressing these challenges and capitalising on these unique
opportunities," he added.
The bank's fully loaded common equity tier 1 capital ratio,
a measure of financial strength, was 13.1 percent at the end of
December, after factoring in a proposed dividend of 325 million
euros, the company said.
($1 = 0.9209 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Susan Thomas)