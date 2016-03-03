UPDATE 1-BAWAG's full-year net profit exceeds its guidance

(Adds CEO comment, details)

VIENNA, March 3 U.S.-owned Austrian bank BAWAG PSK reported full-year net profit on Thursday that exceeded its guidance as risk costs fell and net interest income was roughly flat in the fourth quarter.

Net profit in the last three months of 2015 rose to 98.6 million euros ($107.07 million) from 69.6 million in the same period a year earlier. That brought the full-year figure to 418 million euros, above its guidance of 400 million euros.

The company, which is majority owned by U.S. firms Cerberus Capital Management and GoldenTree Asset Management, held fruitless talks with Italy's UniCredit on buying the retail arm of its unit Bank Austria and has said it is eyeing other acquisition targets.

"The European banking landscape is undergoing significant transformation," BAWAG Chief Executive Byron Haynes said in a statement, citing sluggish economic growth, low interest rates and higher regulatory costs.

"We see significant opportunities during this transformational period and are ready to play a larger role in addressing these challenges and capitalising on these unique opportunities," he added.

The bank's fully loaded common equity tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of financial strength, was 13.1 percent at the end of December, after factoring in a proposed dividend of 325 million euros, the company said. ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Susan Thomas)