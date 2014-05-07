Austrian prosecutors drop investigation of BAWAG-Linz swap deal

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
VIENNA May 7 Prosecutors in the Austrian city of Linz said on Wednesday they had dropped a criminal investigation into whether staff at lender BAWAG PSK duped the municipal government into a 2007 swap deal, after finding no evidence of wrongdoing.
BAWAG has long defended its handling of the deal, which the Linz government is trying to unwind in a separate civil legal challenge.
"Investigations that were conducted showed no evidence that people linked to BAWAG deliberately misled the city of Linz or contributed to any potential breach of trust," the prosecutors said in a statement.
BAWAG, which is owned by Cerberus Capital Management , hailed the decision. "The attempt by Linz's lawyers to criminalise BAWAG PSK staff has failed," it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.