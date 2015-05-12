BAWAG PSK on lookout for retail acquisitions

VIENNA May 12 Austrian lender BAWAG PSK
is on the lookout for retail-focused acquisitions in
its core markets in western Europe, with leasing assets of
potential interest, top executives told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We have enough capital to pursue both organic and inorganic
growth," Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk said after the
bank majority owned by U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management
reported its quarterly profit rose by
half.
Its fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio rose to 13.5
percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of March.
Chief Executive Byron Haynes cited leasing assets, including
auto leasing, as an area of interest in any retail-focused
deals.
Cerberus has hired three banks to help conduct a strategic
review of what to do with its BAWAG stake, sources close to the
process had told Reuters in March.
The review could lead to acquiring another lender, merging
BAWAG with another bank, selling it or floating it, sources say.
Haynes said only that the strategic review continues and the
owners would look at all options. U.S. firm GoldenTree Asset
Management also has a stake of nearly 40 percent.
"From our point of view it is pretty much focusing on the
bank. We will look at inorganic opportunity ourselves if it
supplements our business model. We have got the capital to do so
but of course you need the opportunity and you need the right
price," Haynes said.
