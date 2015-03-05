Cerberus to play active role in European bank consolidation

VIENNA, March 5 U.S. investor Cerberus Capital
Management will play an active role in European banking
consolidation, it said on Thursday, sending the strongest signal
yet it could soon exit its majority stake in Austrian lender
BAWAG PSK.
"In general our philosophy is we are a long-term investor
but that being said we are consistently evaluating strategic
alternatives. Certainly as there is European banking
consolidation we see ourselves as a big part of that, Cerberus
in general," Cerberus executive and BAWAG supervisory board
member Keith Tietjen told Reuters after BAWAG boosted 2014
profit by 45 percent.
BAWAG Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk said the
lender aimed to keep its common equity tier 1 ratio above 12
percent of risk-weighted assets and would cut net costs by five
to 10 percent this year from the 499 million euros ($552
million) it booked in 2014.
($1 = 0.9048 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Mark Potter)