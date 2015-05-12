UPDATE 1-BAWAG PSK on growth path as Q1 profit jumps

* Q1 net profit up 51 pct to 121 million euros
* Says placed to meet or beat 2015 targets
* Strategic review under way, all options open
(Adds quotes and background)
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, May 12 Austrian lender BAWAG PSK
is on the lookout for retail-focused acquisitions in
its core western Europe markets, top executives told Reuters on
Tuesday while reporting first-quarter net profit rose by half.
Majority owner Cerberus Capital Management is in
the midst of a strategic review for westward-looking BAWAG,
which unlike other big Austrian banks has practically cut off
exposure to the volatile central and eastern Europe region.
"We have enough capital to pursue both organic and inorganic
growth," Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk said, citing
its fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.5 percent of
risk-weighted assets at the end of March.
Chief Executive Byron Haynes cited leasing assets, including
auto leasing, as an area of interest for any purchases.
Cerberus has hired three banks to help review what to do
with its BAWAG stake, sources close to the process had told
Reuters in March.
The review could lead to acquiring another lender, merging
BAWAG with another bank, selling it or floating it, sources say.
Haynes said only that the strategic review continues and the
owners would look at all options. U.S. firm GoldenTree Asset
Management also has a stake of nearly 40 percent.
"From our point of view it is pretty much focusing on the
bank. We will look at inorganic opportunity ourselves if it
supplements our business model. We have got the capital to do so
but of course you need the opportunity and you need the right
price," Haynes said.
Quarterly net profit jumped to 121 million euros ($136
million)as net interest income rose while operating expenses and
risk costs fell. Core revenue rose for a fifth straight quarter.
"This will continue. This isn't just 2015, irrespective of
how the strategic (review) plays out", Abuzaakouk said.
BAWAG said it was on track to hit or beat 2015 targets. It
said in March net profit would surpass 400 million euros this
year after it swelled 45 percent to 333 million euros in 2014.
Abuzaakouk played down any problems posed by its home
market, which accounts for over 70 percent of its loan book. The
Austrian economy was growing and risk costs were low even if
tiny lending margins force it to focus on operating efficiently.
"Sometimes Austria gets stigmatised (as) this very unsettling
market, which we don't see, at least in our business," he said.
He declined to disclose the capital target it had been
assigned by the ECB, saying only BAWAG easily surpassed it.
($1 = 0.8887 euros)
(Editing by Shadia Nasralla)