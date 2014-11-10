UPDATE 1-Cerberus unit BAWAG PSK boosts Q3 net profit 43 pct

* Q3 net profit up 43 pct to 88.5 million euros

* Nine-month net profit up 69 pct, sees momentum into 2015

* Fully loaded CET1 ratio rises to 11.5 pct (Adds details and background)

VIENNA, Nov 10 Profit growth at Austrian lender BAWAG PSK slowed to 43 percent in the third quarter as core revenues expanded more slowly than in the first half and risk costs rose, it said on Monday.

"As we completed the third quarter, we continued to see strong momentum across our business lines," Chief Executive Byron Haynes said, noting net profit in the first nine months had risen 69 percent year on year. "We expect this momentum to continue through the end of 2014 and into 2015."

Third quarter net profit rose to 88.5 million euros ($110.4 million) as it kept a tight grip on costs.

BAWAG, owned by U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management , easily passed health checks of big euro zone banks last month. Its common equity tier 1 ratio rose to 11.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of September from 9.4 percent at the end of 2013.

Unlike Austrian lenders Erste Group, Raiffeisen Bank International and Bank Austria, BAWAG is withdrawing from central and eastern Europe to focus on stabler economies in Austria, Germany, Britain and western Europe.

BAWAG PSK said it opened a branch office in London last month to help develop business, especially in the international corporates, commercial real estate and specialty financing areas.

Haynes has declined to say whether Cerberus might now look to sell out, having acquired BAWAG PSK with other investors for 3.2 billion euros in 2007. U.S. firm GoldenTree Asset Management also has a stake of nearly 40 percent in the bank.

Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk had said in August that Cerberus, as a financial investor, would at some stage seek to cash in on its stake, perhaps via an initial public offering or trade sale, but that BAWAG PSK had no control over this.

(1 US dollar = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber)