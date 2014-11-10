Cerberus unit BAWAG PSK boosts Q3 net 43 pct

VIENNA Nov 10 Austrian lender BAWAG PSK boosted third-quarter net profit 43 percent to 88.5 million euros ($110.4 million) as revenue rose and it kept a grip on costs, it said on Monday, forecasting its earnings momentum would continue into 2015.

BAWAG, owned by U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management , easily passed health checks of big euro zone banks last month. Its common equity tier 1 ratio rose to 11.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of September from 9.4 percent at the end of 2013.

Unlike Austrian lenders Erste Group, Raiffeisen Bank International and Bank Austria, BAWAG is withdrawing from central and eastern Europe to focus on stabler economies in Austria, Germany, Britain and western Europe.

BAWAG PSK said it opened a branch office in London last month to help develop business, especially in the international corporates, commercial real estate and specialty financing areas.

