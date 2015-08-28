Baxalta in talks to buy U.S. hematology-oncology specialist - Bloomberg

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
Aug 28 Drugmaker Baxalta Inc is working with bankers to buy a U.S.-based hematology and oncology specialist valued at about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The target could not immediately be identified, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/1hljzzC)
Baxalta is also being pursued by drugmaker Shire Plc , which has made a $30 billion bid for the company.
Baxalta, spun off from Baxter International Inc in July, was not immediately available for comment.
The discussions continue and there is no certainty that a deal will be reached, Bloomberg reported. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 2 Brazilian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had laid new corruption charges against a one-time chief of staff for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is already serving long jail sentences on other graft convictions.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:45 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Road Transport Min