UPDATE 1-Baxalta in talks to buy hematology-oncology specialist -Bloomberg

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 28 Drugmaker Baxalta Inc is working with bankers to buy a U.S.-based hematology and oncology specialist valued at about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The target could not immediately be identified, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/1hljzzC)
Baxalta is also being pursued by drugmaker Shire Plc , which has made a $30 billion bid for the company.
Baxalta, spun off from Baxter International Inc in July, declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.
The discussions continue and there is no certainty that a deal will be reached, Bloomberg reported.
Shares of Baxalta, which has a market value of about $24.66 billion, were down 3.7 percent at $35.07 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Maju Samuel)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.