UPDATE 1-Baxalta in talks to buy hematology-oncology specialist -Bloomberg

Aug 28 Drugmaker Baxalta Inc is working with bankers to buy a U.S.-based hematology and oncology specialist valued at about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The target could not immediately be identified, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/1hljzzC)

Baxalta is also being pursued by drugmaker Shire Plc , which has made a $30 billion bid for the company.

Baxalta, spun off from Baxter International Inc in July, declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

The discussions continue and there is no certainty that a deal will be reached, Bloomberg reported.

Shares of Baxalta, which has a market value of about $24.66 billion, were down 3.7 percent at $35.07 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Maju Samuel)

