Baxalta executive says will not do defensive M&A

NEW YORK, Sept 16 A top executive at Baxalta Inc
, which was approached with a takeover offer from Shire
PLC, said on Wednesday the company did not plan to rush
into doing a defensive deal to try to fend off its unwanted
suitor.
Chief Financial Officer Bob Hombach said during a
presentation webcast from the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare
conference that the company was still interested in doing deals
that made sense, but that it would not change its strategy "just
because somebody knocked on our door on day 1."
Shire approached Baxalta shortly after it was spun off from
Baxter International into a standalone public company.
Baxalta has so far rejected the offer.
Baxalta shares closed up 1 cent at $37.07 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)