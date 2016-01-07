Shire, Baxalta to announce merger as soon as Monday - sources

Jan 7 Rare disease drugmaker Shire
Pharmaceuticals Plc is preparing to announce its roughly
$32.5 billion acquisition of U.S. peer Baxalta International Inc
as early as Monday, according to people familiar with
the matter.
The deal would come after Reuters first reported on Dec. 22
that Shire's latest offer for Baxalta had met the latter's
valuation expectations. It would be one of the healthcare
sector's largest mergers in 2016.
The cash-and-stock deal will value Baxalta at around $48 per
share, with a cash component just shy of $20 per share, the
people said on Thursday.
Baxalta shares were trading on Thursday just under $39 and
Shire stock was at $190.45 a share.
Both parties are confident tax concerns arising from
Baxalta's spin out from Baxter International Inc will
not be an impediment to the transaction but are waiting for a
formal legal opinion to come through before signing their merger
agreement, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Shire and Baxalta declined to
comment.
The acquisition would mark the culmination of a long pursuit
hinged partly on how much cash Shire could offer without
triggering additional taxes for Baxalta. Reuters first reported
Shire's renewed effort to court Baxalta in November.
Shire has been eyeing the maker of rare disease drugs since
July, when it proposed an all-stock deal for just over $45 per
share that was rejected by Baxalta's board.
Baxalta was initially concerned that accepting a cash offer
too soon after being spun off from parent company Baxter could
violate rules designed to prevent spinoffs from being used to
dodge taxes.
Baxalta develops biotech treatments for rare blood
conditions, cancers and immune system disorders. The deal would
advance Shire's strategy of building out a broad platform within
the rare diseases space.
In November, Shire announced a deal to acquire another rare
disease drug maker, Dyax, for $5.9 billion.
The deal would mark a strong start to healthcare M&A in
2016, after the sector saw it's biggest deal making streak in
history last year.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)