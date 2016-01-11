Shire to buy Baxalta for $32 bln, forging rare diseases leader

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Jan 11 Drugmaker Shire Plc clinched its six-month pursuit of Baxalta International Inc on Monday by agreeing a $32 billion cash and stock offer that will make it one of the world's leading rare disease specialists.
The London-listed group, which first approached the U.S. firm with an all-stock offer in July, won over the maker of treatments for rare blood conditions, cancers and immune system disorders after adding a cash sweetener.
Shareholders will receive $18.00 in cash and 0.1482 Shire American depositary shares per Baxalta share, implying a total value of $45.57 per share based on Jan. 8 prices. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems