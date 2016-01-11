Shire to buy Baxalta for $32 bln, forging rare diseases leader

LONDON Jan 11 Drugmaker Shire Plc clinched its six-month pursuit of Baxalta International Inc on Monday by agreeing a $32 billion cash and stock offer that will make it one of the world's leading rare disease specialists.

The London-listed group, which first approached the U.S. firm with an all-stock offer in July, won over the maker of treatments for rare blood conditions, cancers and immune system disorders after adding a cash sweetener.

Shareholders will receive $18.00 in cash and 0.1482 Shire American depositary shares per Baxalta share, implying a total value of $45.57 per share based on Jan. 8 prices. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)