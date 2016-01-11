Baxalta, Coherus say Enbrel biosimilar succeeds in study

Jan 11 Baxalta Inc and Coherus Biosciences Inc said their experimental biosimilar of Amgen Inc's arthritis drug Enbrel met the main goal in a late-stage study.

The drug, CHS-0214, was found to be as effective as Enbrel in rheumatoid arthritis patients, the companies said.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)