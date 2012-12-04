Baxter to buy Sweden's Gambro for about $4 bln

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
Dec 4 Baxter International Inc said it agreed to buy privately held Swedish dialysis product company Gambro AB for about $4 billion to boost its renal therapies portfolio.
The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2013, will be financed through a combination of cash generated from overseas operations and debt.
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan