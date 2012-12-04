版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 20:15 BJT

Baxter to buy Sweden's Gambro for about $4 bln

Dec 4 Baxter International Inc said it agreed to buy privately held Swedish dialysis product company Gambro AB for about $4 billion to boost its renal therapies portfolio.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2013, will be financed through a combination of cash generated from overseas operations and debt.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐