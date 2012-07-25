Baxter board ups dividend, approves new share buyback program

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
July 25 Baxter International Inc on Wednesday said its board of directors raised the company's dividend and approved a new share repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion.
Baxter will issue a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per common share, payable on October 1, 2012 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 7, 2012.
The annual dividend rate of $1.80 per share is up 34 percent.
The medical products maker still has about $450 million remaining from its previous share repurchase authorization, which was approved in December 2010.
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort