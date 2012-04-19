CORRECTED-Baxter Q1 earnings top expectations

April 19 Baxter International Inc
reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on
Thursday, helped by an acquisition and strong demand for its
treatments for hemophilia and immune deficiencies.
Net profit rose 3 percent to $588 million, or $1.04 a share,
from $570 million, or 98 cents a share, a year before. The
results included a one-time gain of 3 cents a share related to
business development transactions.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $569 million,
or $1.01 a share, a penny more than the $1.00 a share analysts
were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 3 percent to $3.4 billion. Excluding the impact
of foreign currency, sales in the quarter rose 4 percent.
The company expects sales growth including the impact of
foreign exchange of 2 to 3 percent in 2012, or between 4 and 5
percent excluding the impact of foreign exchange.
It expects earnings per share of $1.10 to $1.12 before
one-time items for the second quarter of 2012.